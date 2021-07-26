Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.
NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.50.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
