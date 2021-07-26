Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.