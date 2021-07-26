Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

