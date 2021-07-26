LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

