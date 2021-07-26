LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

LZ stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

