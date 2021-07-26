Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.46 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

