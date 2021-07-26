LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,713,000.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $189.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.87. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.