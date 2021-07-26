Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 204.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.46. 2,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

