Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,399. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.