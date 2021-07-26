Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $171.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

