Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $177.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.