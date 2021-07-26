Lisk Price Tops $2.58 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $331.53 million and $39.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00006946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017277 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,603,367 coins and its circulating supply is 128,685,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

