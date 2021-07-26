Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.75.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $250.37. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,881. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.86. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

