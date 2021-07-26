LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “One leading providers of replacement parts, LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Greenlight Automotive. The focus on cost discipline and simplifying its operating model is likely to result in sustained margin expansion. The firm’s Specialty segment is witnessing massive growth and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook and balance sheet strength are other tailwinds. However, escalating manufacturing costs and acquisition-related expenses are denting LKQ’s margins. LKQ does not expect total revenues to return to pre-COVID-19 levels until sometime in 2022. The global chip crunch, rapidly rising salvage vehicle auction prices in North America and threat of reversal of precious metals market gains are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 11,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $23,767,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 91,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LKQ by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

