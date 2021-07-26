Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $63.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

