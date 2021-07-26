Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 440 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 314.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.