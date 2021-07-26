Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 71 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LII opened at $320.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

