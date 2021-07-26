Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

