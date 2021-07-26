Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

