Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 1,615 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,003.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,450 shares of company stock valued at $71,796,767. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

