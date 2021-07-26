Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 262 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

