Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 30,253 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MetLife were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MET stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

