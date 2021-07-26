LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE LXU opened at $8.22 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSB Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of LSB Industries worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.