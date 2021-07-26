Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

