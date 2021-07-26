Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ: LYEL):

7/12/2021 – Lyell Immunopharma is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Lyell Immunopharma is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Lyell Immunopharma is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Lyell Immunopharma is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYEL stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,552. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.