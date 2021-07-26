Man Group plc Acquires 6,811 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

