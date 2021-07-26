Man Group plc Has $3.94 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $132.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

