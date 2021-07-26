Man Group plc Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $302.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.68. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

