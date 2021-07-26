Man Group plc Sells 27,668 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,668 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

