Man Group plc Sells 42,481 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.41 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

