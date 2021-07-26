Man Group plc Sells 46,791 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

