Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $54.67.
About Man Wah
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.