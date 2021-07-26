Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

