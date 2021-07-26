Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.42.

MFI opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.93. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

