Maple (MPL) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00014579 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $88,312.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.