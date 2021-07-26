MarineMax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

