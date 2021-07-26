Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.