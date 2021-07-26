Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.55 Million

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $346.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.90 million and the highest is $349.20 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,579. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

