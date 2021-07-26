Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.