Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $127,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

BE opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

