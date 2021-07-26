Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $150,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 91.4% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 387,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,885,000 after acquiring an additional 184,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

