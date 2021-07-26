Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

