Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $138,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.74 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

