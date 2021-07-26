Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $169,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.