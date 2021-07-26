MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MXL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. 370,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.