Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. 234,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.