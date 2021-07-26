Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.310-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $181.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,061 shares of company stock valued at $38,730,199. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

