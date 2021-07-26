MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

