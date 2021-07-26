Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,202.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

