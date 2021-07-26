Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

UAL stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

