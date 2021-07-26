Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 148,500 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRACU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

NRACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.