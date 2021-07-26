Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

FINMU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

